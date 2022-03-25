Robinhood Takes a Shot at Fidelity, E-Trade With New Tool

Robinhood Takes a Shot at Fidelity, E-Trade With New Tool

by

Robinhood, the trading app used by many retail traders during the meme-stocks frenzy that began in 2020, is once again taking on its more traditional competitors by testing a stock-lending function in beta.

Both of Robinhood’s  (HOOD) – Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report main rivals, E-Trade and Fidelity  (FSST) , already have the ability to let its traders earn passive income by lending stocks to financial institutions.

A beta version was first spotted in the iPhone  (AAPL) – Get Apple Inc. Report app for Robinhood users by developer Steve Moser, who details his findings online.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.