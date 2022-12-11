Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival

Robinhood Has a new Plan as it Fights for Survival

by

So now they want to roll out retirement accounts.

Robinhood  (HOOD) – Get Free Report, the trading app that fueled the revolt of amateur traders against Wall Street elites in early 2021, introduced Robinhood Retirement on Dec. 6. 

Prospective customers were allowed to apply to the waitlist “to invest for their future the Robinhood way – no employer necessary.”

The brokerage will offer a 1% “match” to customers who contribute money to an individual retirement account through the program.