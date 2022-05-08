Robinhood Goes All Out to Stop Bleeding

The past few months have looked like an endless ordeal for Robinhood  (HOOD) – Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report shareholders. 

Shares of the brokerage app that wanted to democratize finance are in free fall.

Robinhood stock made its IPO at $38 last July. On December 31 the shares were trading at $17.75. The descent into hell has continued since the beginning of 2022. The shares were trading on May 6 at $10.12. In less than a year, Robinhood stock has lost 73.4% of its value. The company’s market capitalization is now at $8.45 billion down from $32 billion. The platform has never been so fragile.

