Robinhood Gets Robbed in Heard’s Annual Stock-Picking Contest

The winner of this year’s Heard on the Street stock-picking contest, at least in spirit, appears to have been the Sheriff of Nottingham.

The competition, in which Heard on the Street columnists and ordinary Wall Street Journal readers make virtual picks to see who fares best—on paper—between early August and late December, took place this year against a particularly fitting backdrop. Real-life stock picking caught fire early in 2021 as many small-time investors picked up tips from online forums such as Reddit. They then flocked to retail-oriented brokerage platforms like the promisingly named Robinhood Markets to place fee-free trades.