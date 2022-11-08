Robinhood Collapses Following Difficulties of Savior

Sam Bankman-Fried bought a 7.6% stake in May in Robinhood, a brokerage meant to attract Millennial investors who sought to invest in cryptocurrencies.

But Bankman-Fried, the founder of FTX, a popular cryptocurrency exchange, faced even larger hurdles that investors were not aware of. 

Robinhood  (HOOD) – Get Free Report shares tumbled on Nov. 8, falling by as much as 15.54% in mid-day trading to $10.22 a share as Binance, the crypto behemoth, said it would acquire FTX, which was once its rival due to a “liquidity crunch.”