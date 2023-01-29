Roberto Perez agrees to Giants contract over Red Sox offer

Report: Giants, veteran catcher Pérez agree to contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Giants reportedly are adding depth behind the dish.

Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported Sunday, citing sources, the Giants have reached an agreement with veteran catcher Roberto Pérez. Cotillo also reported the Boston Red Sox made “an aggressive bid” for Pérez, but he ultimately chose the Giants because they were a better fit.

Pérez, 34, spent the first eight seasons of his MLB career with Cleveland from 2014 to 2021 and played 21 games for the Pittsburgh Pirates last season. In 511 career games, Pérez has batted .207/.298/.360 with 55 home runs and 192 RBI.

Pérez won two Gold Gloves for his work at catcher for Cleveland in 2019 and 2020. He had the best offensive season of his career in 2019 when he slashed .239/.321/.452 with a career-high 24 homers in 119 contests.

When the deal becomes official, Pérez will join the Giants’ competition to back up 26-year-old Joey Bart at catcher alongside Austin Wynns, who recently accepted an outright assignment to the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats, and 25-year-old Blake Sabol.

San Francisco pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to Giants spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Feb. 16.

