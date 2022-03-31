Robert Williams returning sooner than expected?

John Karalis: According to Woj on his new podcast, the 4-6 week timetable for Robert Williams’ return may be on the conservative side, and returning sooner than that is a possibility

John Karalis @John_Karalis

According to Woj on his new podcast, the 4-6 week timetable for Robert Williams’ return may be on the conservative side, and returning sooner than that is a possibility – 6:03 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Robert Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for tomorrow vs the Pacers. He, of course, remains out for now. – 4:35 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Without Robert Williams, Heat-Celtics feels a lot like 2020 Heat-Celtics where both teams are downsized, but Miami has the bigger, meaner, downsized big in Bam. – 1:43 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka on Rob Williams: “He’s in the meetings, in the gym, and in good spirits. It’s about getting him around the guys and just getting that flexibility back. And then we can kind of build up pretty quickly from there.” – 1:40 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said he wants to take a look at how Daniel Theis and Al Horford play together down the stretch of the regular season. Horford and Robert Williams have been a great combo for the Celtics, but obviously Theis brings a different dynamic there. – 12:57 PM

Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes

ICYMI: The In Street Clothes Podcast went up early this week as we did a deep dive into the Robert Williams meniscus injury and tons of other sports injuries open.spotify.com/episode/1LyQCU… – 8:46 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Main trends in the second half have been Celtics struggling to get half court downhill penetration that creates good looks and trouble with the roll man on middle pick-and-roll. Two places where they miss Rob Williams a ton – 9:59 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Daniel Theis, in Boston’s first game without Robert Williams, is now 6 for 6 from the field with 15 points. – 9:41 PM

John Karalis @John_Karalis

I don’t think Jimmy Butler even thinks about that shot if Robert Williams was standing in front of him – 8:21 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

One of the unique skillsets Marcus Smart and Rob Williams have is their blend of hand-eye coordination & one-touch control of the ball. They’ll get an amazing quickfire deflection & then grab it and fire off a pass without having to get a grip on the ball. They’re wild with it. – 8:13 PM

Mark Murphy @Murf56

Robert Williams receives the second annual Tommy Award on Tommy Heinsohn night. Marcus Smart, in augural winner, accepts on the healing Timelord’s behalf. – 7:45 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

If a Celtic should win Defensive Player of the Year, it should be Robert Williams.

Marcus Smart is great.

His individual impact is nowhere remotely near Timelord. pic.twitter.com/Msrplh0Sdz – 7:44 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Pretty on brand that Marcus Smart is out there to accept Rob Williams’ Tommy Award for the season while Rob is recovering from knee surgery, since Rob already said he wants Smart to win DPOY. – 7:44 PM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Heat at Celtics – TD Garden – March 30, 2022 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford

Miami – Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, PJ Tucker, Bam Adebayo

OUT: Boston: ROB Williams Miami: Caleb Martin pic.twitter.com/DSVWQdJvhb – 7:15 PM

