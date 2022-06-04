Robert Williams questionable for Game 2

Chris Forsberg: Same injury report for Game 2 for Celtics: Robert Williams is questionable.

Source: Twitter @ChrisForsberg_

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Celtics are officially listing Robert Williams (left knee soreness) as questionable for Sunday’s Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Only Robert Williams on the injury report.

Questionable – left knee soreness, which will just be the case the rest of the Finals – 7:18 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Game 2. He said today, “I’m feeling good. Taking it day-by-day, step-by-step. Getting all the treatment I can. Doing everything I need to make sure I’m ready.” – 7:18 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Rob Williams is the only player on the Celtics injury report for NBA Finals Game 2. He’s questionable with left knee soreness. – 7:18 PM

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics list Rob Williams as questionable for Game 2 with his knee soreness. – 7:18 PM

Ben Rohrbach @brohrbach

Rewatching Game 1. Two incredibly likable teams. Rob Williams is what, like the 11th name in this series, and he’s cool as hell. Derrick White, off the bench, is just awesome at basketball. Sunday can’t come fast enough. – 9:16 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

Two days off should benefit Boston, which is still trying to get Marcus Smart and Robert Williams closer to full health. – 1:06 AM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Celtics have spent this fourth quarter trying to figure out how to get Draymond away from the rim so they can get into the paint for floaters/lobs to Rob Williams in the dunker. After a few bad possessions where Brown hit some tough shots, they finally found that oop. 5 pt game. – 11:02 PM

Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA

Warriors go zone with Horford at the 5, then revert to man-to-man with Draymond roaming once Robert Williams returns. Great adjustments in both directions. The key is to keep the lone big as near the hoop as possible. Easier to do when Wiggins and Porter are cracking down – 10:51 PM

Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe

Robert Williams has a Hollywood career waiting for him. Dude is menacing – 10:50 PM

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Robert Williams saw Andrew Wiggins going in for the spike tip and said, ‘Nah, buddy.’ Hacked him – 10:48 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

The Robert Williams minutes have been pretty troublesome for the Celtics. – 10:28 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Another pretty obvious foul on Rob Williams not called on Draymond’s drive. C’s have gotten away with a couple of those now. – 10:27 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

Jordan Poole’s been great in the previous three Game 1s. Went for 30, 31 and 19 points on 9/13, 12/20 and 8/12 FG. But he’s struggling with Boston’s size and physicality in the opener. Two turnovers. Robert Williams pinned his shot at the rim. Two points. Just committed a carry. – 9:57 PM

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

6 assists already for Tatum. Nice feed to Robert Williams there. – 9:50 PM

CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22

Robert Williams’ blocks are so disrespectful lol. – 9:49 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Daniel Theis minutes here for the Celtics. An early sign they intend to limit Robert Williams’s playing time pretty significantly and maybe also want Al Horford to avoid playing as much as he did last series. – 9:31 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Celtics defense has had way too many breakdowns early

Rob Williams got back screened for a layup on a baseline inbounds and Boston lost Steph Curry twice in transition to give up open 3’s

C’s need to communicate better on D to hang with GSW – 9:20 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Boston opened with Rob Williams guarding Andrew Wiggins.

Wiggins is the guy the Celtics feel they can help off in this opening Warriors lineup. – 9:11 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Celtics starters for NBA Finals Game 1:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Warriors starters:

Kevon Looney

Draymond Green

Andrew Wiggins

Klay Thompson

Stephen Curry – 8:34 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will start tonight. He can play however minutes are necessary, but that the Celtics will try to keep his minutes down to keep him around 20 minutes for his best impact. – 7:34 PM

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

Robert Williams will start, said Ime Udoka. But as far as his usual minutes played, that’ll depend on the flow of the game. – 7:34 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Ime Udoka says Robert Williams will start and can play his normal allotment of minutes. – 7:33 PM

Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron

Robert Williams III will start for the Celtics tonight.

“If need be, he’s on no minutes restriction,” Udoka said. – 7:33 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Ime Udoka said Robert Williams will start tonight, as he usually does. They will continue to be conscious of his minutes. – 7:32 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Celtics coach Ime Udoka said that Robert Williams III will start tonight in Game 1. Not clear how many minutes. – 7:32 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Robert Williams has been upgraded to available for Game 1 tonight masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 7:28 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_

Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe

Robert Williams WILL play tonight be #Warriors. #Celtics. – 7:24 PM

Jay King @ByJayKing

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

gary payton ii can be very important in this series. he’s a capable defensive option on tatum/jaylen. on the other end he gives the celtics someone rob williams can drift off a bit – 11:27 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

11 of the 14 top scorers this Finals were drafted by their team.

Jayson Tatum

Steph Curry

Jaylen Brown

Klay Thompson

Jordan Poole

Andrew Wiggins*

Marcus Smart

Al Horford*

Grant Williams

Draymond Green

Derrick White*

Robert Williams

Jonathan Kuminga

Kevon Looney

Homegrown Bowl. pic.twitter.com/4jkTznGgSc – 9:30 AM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Here in San Francisco at #NBAFinals Media Day ahead of Game 1, the Celtics Robert Williams rocked a 🔥 touuuuuugh shirt 🔥paying respects to the legends of the @WNBA! 🙌🏽🏀💪🏽🏆 #GameRecognizeGame pic.twitter.com/ZCLupdYcir – 11:10 PM

John Karalis: Robert Williams is going to start. Ime says the extra rest means they can increase his minutes and he’s not under any restrictions, but they’re conscious of how much time he plays. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / June 2, 2022

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is available for tonight’s game. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 2, 2022

Tim Bontemps: The Celtics say Robert Williams is questionable with left knee soreness for Game 1. No one else is on Boston’s injury report. -via Twitter @TimBontemps / June 1, 2022