Robert Walak & Alisa Tager To Step Down As Presidents Of AC Studios – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Walak and Alisa Tager will be leaving their posts as Presidents of Film & Television at AC Studios, the independent film and TV production studio that sits inside Anonymous Content, when their contracts are up in a couple of months.

Walak and Tager are expected to continue producing projects for AC Studios through an arrangement whose terms are still being worked out.

There are no details yet about the duo’s replacement though I hear UCP veteran Garrett Kemble, who joined Anonymous Content as EVP of Development for AC Studios last summer, reuniting with former UCP President Dawn Olmstead who is now CEO of Anonymous Content, is poised for a bigger role in light of Walak and Tager’s pending exit.

“Alisa and Robert are brilliant producers,” said Anonymous Content CCO David Levine. “It has been a pleasure working with the two of them these past few years to help execute our vision for AC Studios. Their expertise and passion for great storytelling have been instrumental in helping to grow and expand AC Studios and we are looking forward to continuing to work with them to produce and create the premium content that Anonymous is known for.”

Former Focus Features President Walak and long-time producer Tager joined AC Studios in 2021, both coming from primarily film background. For the past two years, they have overseen the studio’s slate, which traditionally has skewed heavily toward TV. Recently released projects include series Shantaram starring Charlie Hunnam; season two of Random Acts of Flyness; Dickinson, The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey starring Samuel L. Jackson as well as the film Swan Song starring Mahershala Ali.

The company’s upcoming lineup includes feature Foe, starring Saoirse Ronan, Paul Mescal and Aaron Pierre; limited series East of Eden starring Florence Pugh with Zoe Kazan set to adapt and Savant starring Jessica Chastain; series Time Bandits from Taika Waititi, starring Lisa Kudrow, Neuromancer; and In Cold Blood at Apple; and season four of True Detective starring Jodie Foster and Kali Reis at HBO.

“It’s been a genuine pleasure to work with Dawn, David, Alisa and the talented team at AC but it’s time to enter into a new alignment with Anonymous,” said Walak. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and excited for the path ahead.”

Said Tager, “My goal is always to make great things with great people, and I have loved the opportunity to do this with the team at Anonymous Content.”

Walak is an industry veteran who joined Focus in 2016 after arriving at Universal as Co-Managing Director of UPIP in 2015. During his Focus tenure, the studio’s films garnered 28 Oscar nominations on titles such as Loving, Darkest Hour, Phantom Thread, BlacKkKlansman and Harriet. He championed Downton Abbey’s movie which became the highest grossing film in Focus history, spawning a sequel.

Prior to Focus, Walak’s roles included Managing Director Europe/President Production, Acquisitions and Television at The Weinstein Co. and SVP, Acquisitions & Production at Alliance Films/Momentum Pictures.

Tager’s producing credits include Arthur Newman with Colin Firth and Emily Blunt; Guillermo Arriaga’s directorial debut, Burning Plain; Joss Whedon’s feature debut, Serenity; and Jean-Jacques Annaud’s Enemy At The Gates and Seven Years In Tibet.