Robert Quinn and Eagles mutually agree to part ways after season

On Wednesday, the Bears traded edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. With it, Quinn and the Eagles agreed to part ways after the season, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Eagles are getting away with a bargain for the rental of the veteran defensive end. The Bears are paying the majority of Quinn’s remaining salary this year – worth north of $7 million.

The final two years of Quinn’s five-year, $70 million deal he signed in 2020 are non-guaranteed and will be cut from the deal. That means the Eagles can evade Quinn’s contract without leaving a scratch on their financials.

The final two years of Quinn’s deal are worth just under $14 million, which is far too expensive for his volatile career performance.

Last season, Quinn exceeded expectations. He broke Richard Dent’s franchise record for single-season sacks by posting 18.5 sacks for the Bears.

However, this year, Quinn has one sack, eight tackles and three quarterback hits through seven weeks. Those are very different numbers than in 2021.

There are reasons for this. Quinn is one of the most double-teamed defensive players in the NFL this season. He’s seen more double teams than Nick Bosa.

The Eagles’ hope is by placing him on a far more talented defensive line with the likes of Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham, Quinn will avoid double teams and become an elite pass-rushing threat for the hopeful Super Bowl contenders.

On the Bears’ side of things, Quinn’s career trajectory doesn’t line up with the franchise’s state. It wouldn’t make sense for the Bears to pay top-tier money for a 32-year-old defensive end when they are years from being contenders again.

Ryan Poles was able to obtain a fourth-round pick out of the Eagles for Quinn’s rental services, which is a win for the Bears’ future roster development.

Now, all they can do is sit back and see if their former defensive end can win a much-deserved ring with the undefeated Eagles.

