Robert Pattinson’s Production Company Icki Eneo Signs ‘Rotting In The Sun’ – The Hamden Journal

Robert Pattinson’s production company Icki Eneo Arlo and LA-based independent production company Spacemaker Productions have joined the filmmaking team for Sebastian Silva’s outrageous black comedy Rotting In The Sun, starring Silva and comedian Jordan Firstman.

Rotting In The Sun, produced by Hidden Content, The Lift, and in association with Caffeine Post, will have its world premiere at Sundance 2023 in the Premieres section. This is Silva’s fifth time back at Sundance, where he’s previously won the World Cinema Grand Jury Prize and Directing Award. Range Select is handling domestic sales.

In the film, frustrated Ketamine-addled artist Sebastian Silva crosses paths with ingratiating comedian-influencer Jordan Firstman on a nude beach in Mexico. When Firstman goes to visit him in Mexico City, he finds his new collaborator has mysteriously disappeared, and his put-upon housekeeper Vero (Catalina Saavedra, star of Silva’s The Maid) is acting suspicious.

“We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Icki Eneo Arlo and Spacemaker Productions to the incredible team who made this wild film possible. We can’t wait to premiere at Sundance.” says producer of Rotting In The Son, and co-founder of Hidden Content, Jacob Wasserman.

Founded in 2020 as an auteur-driven production company and financier, Spacemaker Productions most recently project How to Blow Up a Pipeline premiered at TIFF, where it sold to Neon for a 2023 Release. Earlier in the year the company had two official selections at Cannes: James Gray’s Armageddon Time which appeared on many 2022 Top 10 lists, and Lotfy Nathan’s Harka which won “Best Actor” in Un Certain Regard.

This follows the company’s initial projects, Eugene Kotlyarenko’s Sundance 2020 hit Spree, and Dasha Nekrasova’s art-house horror fave, The Scary of Sixty-First, awarded Best First Feature at the 2021 Berlinale. Both movies were released theatrically.