Robert Pattinson took valium before ‘Twilight’ audition because he was ‘freaking out’

Robert Pattinson took valium before auditioning for his famous Twilight role.

The Batman star, 35, broke down his most famous characters, including, of course, Edward Cullen. He said he was so nervous the day of the audition, he took a pill given to him by his manager to calm his nerves.

“I started to develop this absolute terror of auditions, which I’m sure a lot of actors have,” he told GQ. “I could be so enthusiastic about something and the the day of the audition my confidence would totally collapse.”

That happened the day he auditioned for the 2008 film. “I used to live on my agent’s couch in her apartment. She sent me the email exchange: ‘I’m freaking out. I don’t want to go to the audition anymore.’ Underneath, it’s [her] saying, ‘Find a valium in my bathroom.’ I had never taken a valium before,” he said of the prescription medicine used to treat anxiety.

He said he felt “so glorious” in the back of the taxi on the way to the audition. When he auditioned, he had a “quite spacey” and “detached” demeanor,” which he said “must have kind of worked for the character.”

He, of course, landed the iconic role of the vampire sharing the epic love story with Bella Swan, played by Kristen Stewart, who he dated for years.

The movie trilogy did mega-bucks at the box office and Twi-hards were obsessed with him and his relationship with Stewart, a recent Oscar nominee for Spencer.

Pattinson is now playing an even more iconic character, Batman/Bruce Wayne. The Batman comes out March 4.