Robert Patrick Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Robert Patrick (Terminator, Sons of Anarchy) has joined the cast of 1923, the Paramount+ series led by Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, The Hamden Journal has learned. He portrays Sheriff William McDowell, a friend of the Dutton family.

The new installment from Taylor Sheridan will introduce a new generation of the Dutton family and explore the early 20th century when pandemics, historic drought, the end of Prohibition, and the Great Depression all plague the Mountain West, and the Duttons who call it home.

The cast also includes James Badge Dale, Brandon Sklenar, Sebastian Roché, Darren Mann, Michelle Randolph, Marley Shelton, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, and Julia Schlaepfer.

1923 is currently in production in Montana and will debut on Paramount+ in December 2022.

The Dutton family’s saga began with Yellowstone, led by Kevin Costner in the role of John Dutton, returning with its fifth season on November 13. The series follows the drama involving the family and local residents of their Montana ranch, Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which borders the Broken Rock Indian Reservation. Gil Birmingham, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Danny Huston, and Cole Hauser also star.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios, and Bosque Ranch Productions, the series is executive produced by Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Ben Richardson.

Patrick most recently starred in the HBO Max series Peacemaker as Auggie Smith/White Dragon and Amazon’s Goliath as Coach in the show’s final season. On the big screen, he was part of the cast on various projects including The Protégé, No Man of God, Rushed, and What Josiah Saw.

He is most notably known for portraying T-1000 in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, a role he’s reprised on multiple projects including Wayne’s World and Last Action Hero.

Across his lengthy Hollywood career, he’s racked up countless credits in TV, film, and video games. Many notable roles include FX’s Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C., CBS’ Scorpion, HBO’s True Blood, and Fox’s The X-Files.

His is repped by Gersh and Coronel Group.