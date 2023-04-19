Robert Kennedy Jr. announces Democratic 2024 presidential bid

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the anti-vaccine advocate and environmental lawyer, formally launched his bid for the Democratic 2024 presidential nomination on Wednesday.

The 69-year-old nephew of late President John F. Kennedy and son of former US attorney general and assassinated 1968 presidential candidate Robert Kennedy made the announcement at the Park Plaza Hotel in Boston.

“I’ve come here today to announce my candidacy for Democratic nomination for president of the United States,” Kennedy said after taking the stage, according to Fox News. “My mission over the next 18 months of this campaign, and throughout my presidency, will be to end the corrupt merger of state and corporate power that is threatening now to impose a new kind of corporate feudalism on our country.”

He joins self-help guru Marianne Williamson in a presidential primary against incumbent Joe Biden.