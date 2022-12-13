Robert Griffin III Apologizes For Using Racial Slur During ESPN Live Broadcast – The Hamden Journal

Robert Griffin III has apologized after receiving backlash after his appearance on ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown where he was heard using a racial slur during the live broadcast.

The former NFL player was discussing the Philadelphia Eagles winning over the New York Giants and called out Jalen Hurts’ critics.

“People said that Jalen Hurts couldn’t get it done,” he said. “He could not break from the pocket. He’s not the quarterback of the future. I think he proved all those j——- wrong.”

The contemptuous term has historically been against the Black community. Following the backlash on social media, RGIII issued an apology on Twitter quoting the viral video.

“Yooooo, Definitely need to clarify this. THIS IS NOT WHAT I MEANT TO SAY,” the former Washington Commander QB said. “Was trying to say ‘those Bug-A-Boos’ in reference to haters and doubters.”

RGIII continued, “Regardless of my intention, I understand the historical context of the term that came out of my mouth and I apologize.”

Griffin joined ESPN back in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst. At the time of his signing, he said the sports network would let him leave his position as an analyst if a team offered him a to return to play.

“ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play,” Griffin told AP at the time (via ESPN). “I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn’t come, I’ll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process.”

Griffin played football in college for the Baylor Bears. He was drafted by the Washington Commanders in 2012 as the second overall pick. In 2016, Griffin signed a contract with the Cleveland Browns and was named starting quarterback for that season and would be released the following year.

In 2018, Griffin signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens and was the team’s backup quarterback. He would remain with the Ravens until 2021 when he was waved.