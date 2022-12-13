Robert Griffin III apologizes after using racial pejorative on ESPN while talking about Jalen Hurts’s success

Robert Griffin III claimed he meant to use a different term on “Monday Night Countdown.” (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

ESPN football analyst Robert Griffin III apologized late Monday night after using a racial pejorative during “Monday Night Countdown.” Griffin said he meant to use a different word.

The incident occurred as the “Monday Night Countdown” crew discussed Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts’ success this season. Griffin was trying to explain how Hurts overcame all the negative criticism this season when Griffin used the term. The word Griffin used is considered insulting and derogatory toward Black people.

Hours later, Griffin hopped on Twitter and explained he meant to use the term “bugaboo.” He apologized for using the racial pejorative, saying he understood “the historical context of the term.”

It’s unclear if Griffin will face additional punishment from ESPN. The network has yet to issue a comment on the situation.

Robert Griffin III joined ESPN after 7 years in the NFL

Griffin spent seven seasons in the NFL before joining ESPN on a multiyear deal in 2021. He joined the network as a college football and NFL analyst.

At the time, Griffin was less than a year removed from playing in the NFL. After spending three seasons with the Washington Commanders to start his career, Griffin spent a year with the Cleveland Browns before going to the Baltimore Ravens. He last appeared in the NFL during the 2020 season, when he completed 8 of 14 passes for 42 yards and two interceptions as Lamar Jackson’s backup.