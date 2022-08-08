Robert Gibbs Joins UTA As Partner & Co-Head Of Atlanta Office – The Hamden Journal

Music industry veteran Robert Gibbs has joined UTA as a Partner and Co-Head of the agency’s Atlanta office.

In his new role, Gibbs will join UTA Atlanta Co-Heads Rich Paul, Arthur Lewis and Steve Cohen to help grow the agency’s footprint across music, sports, film, fine arts, television and podcasts, among other areas. UTA and its partner company Klutch Sports Group first announced their intention to solidify a significant on-the-ground presence in Atlanta last September, with the agency becoming the first leading entertainment company to establish a full-service base of operations in the city.

“Robert’s experience in the industry, combined with his enthusiasm to help us build in Atlanta, made him the perfect choice to join UTA and our leadership team there,” said UTA CEO Jeremy Zimmer.

“Over the past several years the momentum at UTA has been undeniable. Jeremy and the team have built an incredible business and culture which has resonated throughout the industry,” added Gibbs. “I am excited to join at this pivotal time and help expand the company’s business in Atlanta.”

Gibbs was most recently the Head of Music at ICM Partners, where he established himself as the first African American head of a major agency music department. In addition to his role managing ICM’s global music division, he worked with a top-tier client list which included J. Cole, Ari Lennox, PartyNextDoor, Roy Woods, JID, Bas, Earthgang, Cozz, Lute, Omen, SoFaygo and Mike Dimes. Gibbs also notably serves on the board of A Place Called Home, a non-profit which provides children and teens living in South Central Los Angeles with access to the arts, educational programs, counseling and mentorship.

He will be joined at UTA by NY-based music agent Kevin Jergenson and LA-based music agent Victoria Gutierrez, both of whom worked closely with him on several clients at ICM. Jergenson has worked with an array of talent including Kamasi Washington, Duckwrth and Emotional Oranges, with Gutierrez supporting such clients as Rexx Life Raj, Odie and Kash Doll, among others.