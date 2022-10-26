Robert F. Kennedy Jr. discusses son Conor’s Ukraine military enlistment

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. opened up about having his son Conor Kennedy voluntarily head into a war zone not knowing when — or if — he’ll be back.

The 28-year-old blue blood traded the luxurious life of Hyannis Port, Mass., and the Hamptons for the trenches by bravely heading into combat for Ukraine amid Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked war.

“He felt that he shouldn’t be arguing about it unless he was willing to have skin in the game and take his own risk,” Kennedy said on “The Megyn Kelly Show” of his son’s decision to go to the war-torn country.

Kennedy said his son signed up for the Foreign Legion at the Ukrainian Embassy and was a drone pilot before he was promoted to a “machine gunner.”

“He didn’t have any military experience and kind of talked his way into the unit,” he added. “He’s been in firefights, mainly nighttime, and a lot of artillery fights with the Russians.”

Conor Kennedy fought anonymously in Ukraine, as he kept it a secret from his father before he eventually found out. jconorkennedy/Instagram

Conor Kennedy — the grandson of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy — fought anonymously, telling only one American he was going over to fight, and one person on the ground overseas his real name.

“He had a job for a law firm, a really good law firm in Los Angeles, and I was looking forward to him living with me for the summer,” he said of his son’s initial plans.

When probing him further about Conor Kennedy’s plans, his son said, “I’m not going. I want to talk to you. I don’t want you to ask me what I’m doing.”

“I was like, ‘Um…,’” he explained. “And he said, ‘I will explain it to you at some point, but I do not want you to ask me now, and if you could just respect that it would mean a lot to me.’ So I did.”

After Conor Kennedy was no longer active on his phone, Robert Kennedy said he and his wife actress Cheryl Hines began to investigate where he could be. The pair searched for clues that could give them an idea of his whereabouts.

The worried father stumbled upon his son’s credit card bills.

“The last one we saw was in Poland and then there was one in Ukraine and then they just stopped,” he remembered. “He didn’t tell anyone where he was going or what he was doing.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky set up the International Legion in February asking foreigners to help fight Russia. According to a report, 20,000 people from 52 countries signed up within a week.

Robert Kennedy said Conor Kennedy “came back a couple of days ago.”

“I flew out to the East Coast to meet him and I heard about what he done,” Kennedy said. “I’m very glad I didn’t know what he was up to.”

Conor Kennedy announced earlier this month that he served in Ukraine, taking to Instagram to pen a poignant caption about his experience on the ground.

“I was deeply moved by what I saw happening in Ukraine over the past year. I wanted to help,” he wrote in part. “When I heard about Ukraine’s International Legion, I knew I was going, and I went to the embassy to enlist the next day.”

He also lauded his fellow warriors and the Ukrainian civilians.

“The people I met were the bravest I have ever known. My fellow legionnaires — who came from different countries, backgrounds, ideologies — are true freedom fighters. As are the citizens I knew, many of whom have lost everything in their long struggle against oligarchy, and toward a democratic system. They know this isn’t a war between equals, it’s a revolution.”