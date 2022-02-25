Robert Durst’s murder conviction vacated posthumously

Robert Durst has once again escaped conviction — but this time from beyond the grave.

A Los Angeles judge on Friday vacated the late real estate scion’s murder conviction in the death of his longtime friend Susan Berman.

During a brief hearing, LA Superior Court Judge Kathryn Solorzano read an order stating that all proceedings in Durst’s case are “permanently abated” since the 78-year-old died on Jan. 10.

In California and other states, a conviction under appeal is vacated if the appellant dies because the higher court did not have a chance to affirm the conviction.

Durst was sentenced to life in prison in October for the execution-style killing of Berman in her LA apartment in December 2000.

Prosecutors said Durst killed Berman to prevent her from telling police about a fake alibi she provided for him after his wife, Kathie Durst, disappeared from Westchester County in 1982.

Deputy District Attorney John Lewin, who prosecuted the case, told The Post on Friday that the order does not change Durst’s guilt and involvement in three murders — including the slaying of his neighbor Morris Black in 2001, for which Durst was acquitted of on the grounds of self-defense.

Late real estate scion Robert Durst died on Jan. 10 after battling COVID-19 and bladder cancer. Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool, File

“It is a shame that due to a legal technicality, Mr. Durst’s conviction has to be abated,” Lewin said. “That’s the law and we have to respect it.”

“That being said,” Lewin continued, “it doesn’t change what he did, and the fact that he killed three people. Mr. Durst has now met his maker and has been held accountable for his horrific crimes.”

Officials with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Durst died of natural causes while he was being treated at an outside hospital.

Robert Durst was accused of killing Susan Berman in her Los Angeles home in 2000. HBO film

Kathie Durst’s body was never found after disappearing from Westchester County in 1982. Jim McCormack via AP

His health had been failing for some time. Late last year, he was placed on a ventilator after testing positive for COVID-19. He had also battled bladder cancer.