Robert De Niro To Headline ‘Zero Day’ Limited Series In Works At Netflix – The Hamden Journal

In what would be his first series regular television role, two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro is set to star in and executive produce Zero Day, a limited series from Eric Newman and Noah Oppenheim, which is in development at Netflix, sources tell The Hamden Journal.

Details are being kept under wraps, but we hear De Niro would play a former U.S. President in the political thriller.

Series is written and executive produced by Newman, who is under an overall deal at Netflix, and Oppenheim, with a story by Newman. Oppenheim, journalist and author Michael Schmidt and Jonathan Glickman of Panoramic Media will also executive produce along with De Niro.

Netflix does not confirm or comment on development projects.

Nominated for seven Academy Awards, De Niro won two — best actor for Raging Bull and best supporting actor for The Godfather Part II. He also has received several Emmy nominations, including a nom fo best actor for his role as Bernie Madoff in HBO’s Wizard of Lies.

