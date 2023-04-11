Robert Audette accused of throwing chicken wings at wife

A Florida man allegedly threw chicken wings at his wife as the couple quarreled over his suspected “lover,” according to a police report.

Evidence of the wing attack could still be seen when officers arrived at the home and saw the wife with sauce “under her chin/neck area as well as on the thin shoulder strap to her shirt,” according to the police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The domestic disturbance in Wildwood began Sunday night when Robert Francis Audette, 39, and his wife began to argue about him having an apparent “lover,” according to the police report.

“The victim advised during the argument the defendant began asking for some money so he could go to a local gambling establishment and meet with the ‘lover,’” an officer wrote in the report. “At some point during the argument the defendant grabbed and threw a takeout box of wings.”

Some of the wings hit the woman in the right shoulder and under her chin, the report states.

The explosive argument carried on with Audette at one point blocking his wife from reaching their baby in another room and then forcing her to hide in a closet of the bedroom, according to the report.





Robert Francis Audette was accused of throwing chickens wings at his wife. Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

When the suspect left the bedroom, the wife quickly locked the bedroom door, causing Audette to bang on the door when he tried to get back in, the report says.

“When the victim didn’t open the door, the defendant is heard yelling ‘I’m about to beat your f—king a—‘ and began violently banging on the door,” the police report states, noting there was audio of the incident.

Audette was charged with simple assault, a misdemeanor, and bonded out of Sumter County Detention Center Monday afternoon, WPLG reported.





Wings were thrown during the altercation. Getty Images

When cops arrived, the woman had the baby in her arms and said she wanted to be taken somewhere safe, the report states.

Audette allegedly admitted to throwing the wings, but didn’t mean to hit his wife with them, the police report states.

The defendant claimed to police that the couple came home when the woman got jealous of another woman he no longer talks to, authorities said. He also said he asked the alleged victim for money so he could go back out with friends.

He also told police he only went into the baby’s room to distract his wife so he could get his cell phone back from her, according to the report.

He denied threatening to hit her.