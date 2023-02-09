Robbie Gould joins 49ers’ whining about Eagles with awful Jalen Hurts take

Another 49ers player has a boneheaded Eagles opinion originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

We should’ve known it would go this way when they threw a tantrum on the field in the waning moments of the NFC Championship Game, but the San Francisco 49ers just can’t stop crying about their loss to the Eagles.

Between Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffery putting down the Eagles’ talent level and bleating about irrelevant quarterback rules, and the incessant whining from the San Fran fanbase, it’s been an ugly scene in the Bay Area since the Birds rolled 31-7 in South Philly en route to this weekend’s Super Bowl.

And now, just a few days before kickoff, another 49ers player has joined the chorus of complaints.

MORE: 49ers WR expects Chiefs to expose Eagles in Super Bowl

Enter Robbie Gould, with an absolutely atrocious take on Eagles QB Jalen Hurts:

“I think, from experience and talent, I like Kansas City over Philadelphia. And I’m not taking anything away from Philly, I think they’re a really good football team. Obviously you have to be a good football team to get there, and they’ve done it pretty convincingly. They haven’t really had to play, in the playoffs, a full game, right? So you get in a game where they’re down? Obviously if Kansas City gets up on them early, it might take them a little bit out of their game, their run plan, which I assume they’re going to try to get going first, to get Jalen Hurts going. But if you make Jalen Hurts play quarterback, you’re going to have a pretty solid day on defense.”

You can see where Gould is going in the majority of this answer, even if I disagree with the logic in most of his arguments.

But there is simply no basis for what Gould says at the end.

If his argument is that Hurts isn’t good at what quarterbacks are traditionally supposed to do through the air, wait until he finds out that Hurts ranked…

-3rd in Y/A, ahead of Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, and Geno Smith

-11th in pass Y/G, ahead of Dak Prescott, Derek Carr, and Aaron Rodgers

-11th in completion %, ahead of Trevor Lawrence, Kirk Cousins, and Aaron Rodgers

-13th in TD %, ahead of Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, and Derek Carr

Story continues

If his argument is that Hurts doesn’t play quarterback frequently enough for those numbers to compare to higher-volume quarterbacks, I’d like to point out that Aaron Rodgers averaged 31.8 pass attempts per game this season while Jalen Hurts averaged 30.6 pass attempts per game. So, uh… is the cutoff 31 pass attempts per game?

There’s no way to turn, Robbie: this is a misinformed opinion on a player you clearly don’t know anything about.

But this is what happens when you let a kicker rattle off takes.

Hurts is part of a quarterbacking revolution, combining an accurate arm and good decision making in the pocket with mobility and creativity in the open field. It’s a winning combination, particularly when paired with an offensive system like Nick Sirianni’s which is built to maximize Hurts’ skillset.

And ultimately, Gould and the rest of the 49ers will have to watch Hurts play quarterback from the couch this weekend.