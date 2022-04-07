Robber uses a dog to attack a bank customer at a Fort Lauderdale ATM, police say

A shirtless man was caught on camera pummeling a senior — and ordering his dog to attack him — in robbrey attempt at a Fort Lauderdale ATM, police said.

Newly released surveillance video of the March 2 attack shows a 68-year-old man withdrawing money from an ATM around 4 p.m. at the Bank of America at 888 NW 62nd St. in Fort Lauderdale. Another camera shows the shirtless attacker stepping out of a white Hyundai Elantra with his dog.

The bank customer turns around as the shirtless man approaches him, and bam, he falls with a punch to his face.

His attacker continues to beat him, striking him 13 more times, police said. He also orders his dog to attack the senior citizen, police said. The dog did, causing “lacerations” to the man’s leg, police said, and his orbital socket was fractured.

His attacker eventually stops and runs away with his dog. Cameras recorded the shirtless man, who police believe is 20 to 30 years old, run up to a woman who had gotten out of his car and point, before she runs back. The man picks up his dog, who is sniffing nearby bushes, ready to pee. He runs to the car and they take off.

Anyone with information on who the suspects are is asked to contact Detective Christopher Young-Tem at 954-828-4675. You can also contact Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous.