Robb Elementary student never wants to return to school

A 10-year-old Robb elementary student forced to hide while he overheard his friends being slaughtered in a nearby classroom says he never wants to go back to school — because he knows “it might happen again.”

Jayden Perez told CNN how his teacher locked their classroom door and ordered her students to “hide and be quiet” after they heard repeated gunfire.

“It was very terrifying because I never thought that was going to happen,” Jayden told the network from outside his Uvalde school.

Heartbreakingly, the youngster started listing which of the 19 slain children were his friends while looking at their crosses — stopping to say, “Basically all of them.”

“You never know when you can lose someone close to you,” he said.

Perez said it was 90 minutes before he was reunited with his panic-stricken family, saying he was terrified throughout at what might happen to them.

It is a terror that lingers, he said, telling CNN without hesitation that he never again wants to go back to classes after “what happened.”

“I don’t want anything to do with another shooting or me in the school,” he told the network.

“I know it might happen again, probably.”