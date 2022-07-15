Rob Schneider Joins Jake T. Austin, Isabella Gomez In Comedy ‘Pledge Trip’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Schneider (The Wrong Missy) has signed on to star alongside Jake T. Austin and Isabella Gomez in the action-comedy Pledge Trip from director Tracy Boyd, which will go into production in November.

The film centers on three college freshmen who, in a pursuit to belong, take off down a twisted, debauched, pride-busting road to brotherhood. Details as to the role Schneider is playing haven’t been disclosed.

Boyd and Claudia Horaist penned the script from a story by Eric Prokay. Keli Price will produce under his Price Productions banner, along with Howell Upchurch and John M. Garrigan of Centaurus Entertainment, and John C. Hall. Scott Huneryager of Wave Motion Pictures will serve as the film’s executive producer.

Schneider is an actor, comedian, writer, director and producer who rose to fame in the 1990s as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. The three-time Emmy nominee has previously appeared on the film side in Hubie Halloween, The Wrong Missy, Sandy Wexler, The Ridiculous 6, Grown Ups, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Little Man, Click, The Benchwarmers, Grandma’s Boy, multiple Deuce Bigalow pics, The Longest Yard, Around the World in 80 Days, 50 First Dates, The Hot Chick, Mr. Deeds, The Animal, Muppets from Space, Big Daddy, The Waterboy, Judge Dredd, The Beverly Hillbillies and more. Additional TV credits include the sixth season of The Masked Singer, in which he performed as Hamster, and the Netflix sitcom Real Rob.

Schneider will next be seen in the indie Dead Wrong from director Rick Bieber. He is represented by APA and Zero Gravity Management.