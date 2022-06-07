Rob McElhenney Boards New Entertainment-Tech Company Adim – The Hamden Journal

Rob McElhenney, is helping co-launch a new entertainment-tech company, Adim, that empowers creators and fans to develop and own a new generation of content. Co-founded by McElhenney, Chase Rosenblatt, Melissa Kaspers, Spencer Marell, and Richard Rosenblatt, the new company will usher in a more accessible and rewarding future for entertainment by making it easier for creators to connect, collaborate and own a greater share in their creative output.

“Every beloved character throughout TV, movie and gaming history has been imagined and brought to life through collaboration,” said McElhenney, Adim Co-Founder and Co-Chairman. “Adim is building for the next evolution of these groups – communities of creators, writers, artists, designers, developers, fans and friends working together to create and own a new generation of content.”

Adim creators can come from anywhere. People are invited to apply and accepted members will have the opportunity to collaborate and create stories, characters, and narrative universes under the mentorship of established writers, and in return will have a stake in the success and evolution of what they create.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for anyone who knows they have talent but feels like the access to the rooms in Hollywood is out of their grasp”, said Keyonna Taylor, Adim Chief Creative Officer and Creator Room Mentor.

To achieve Adim’s vision of bringing content development into the future using technology, the company raised a $5MM seed round led by Chris Dixon, General Partner at a16z crypto.

“The idea that the next Disney or Marvel characters we love could come from an enthusiastic, highly engaged community of creators and fans coming together using web3 concepts rather than from the top down is a huge opportunity for the entire entertainment ecosystem,” said Dixon.

You can watch a video from McElhenney explaining what the company is and what it will do for creators:

https://youtu.be/ZX2aiXPD2JU