Rob Lowe reveals hilarious prank Andy Warhol pulled on him

On Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Rob Lowe stopped by and discussed his friendship with pop artist Andy Warhol. Lowe and Warhol frequently hung out together until the artist’s death in 1987. One fateful night, they found themselves at dinner when Warhol pulled a little prank on the table.

“It was one of those restaurants where you could draw on the tables with crayons,” Lowe recalled. “He’s like, so let’s all draw in secret, so no one can look at what we’re drawing, the best version we can think of a p****.”

When it came time to reveal their drawings, Lowe learned that he was the somewhat misled by the legendary artist.

“I draw a gynecological, like, out of the “Joy of Sex” version. I show mine, the other person shows, we get to Andy, he reveals it…of course he’s drawn a cat.” “A cat, yeah.” “I feel ashamed and embarrassed.”

Original Warhol art sells for millions of dollars and some images have become as iconic as the artist himself. Which is why Lowe really regretted not snatching the signed drawing after dinner.

“I was too young and wasn’t bold enough,I wanted to take it,” Lowe said. “An Andy Warhol was sitting on that table and I was too young and scared and naive to take it.”

“Do you think the bus boy got it?” Asked Kimmel.

“I heard, and he talks about it in “The Andy Warhol Diaries,” Lowe admitted. “I heard that it sold about ten years ago for $1.5 million.”

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.

