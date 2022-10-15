Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, comments on Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s marriage

Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is commenting on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s current state of their marriage.

Kostek was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday when she shared that she “loves” both Tom and Gisele and has hopes the couple can still reconcile their relationship.

“I love Tom and Gisele so much,” the former model and NFL cheerleader said when asked to comment on their relationship.

Gronkowski played his entire NFL career alongside Brady for the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before he announced his second retirement in June.

Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, shared comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage.

When Camille was asked if she believed Brady and Bündchen could work through the difficult time their marriage is facing, she replied “yes” twice before exiting the airport escalator toward her flight.

Kostek and Gronkowski first met when she was a cheerleader for the New England Patriots in 2013 and Gronkowski played for the team. Gronkowski was a second-round pick of the New England Patriots in 2010 before retiring for the first time in 2018. Kostek and Gronkowski’s relationship began in 2015.

“Gronk” and Brady won three Super Bowl rings together as Patriots and went on to win another Super Bowl ring in 2021 while playing for the Buccaneers.

Recently, Bündchen seemingly broke her silence for the first time since rumors swirled that both she and Brady had hired divorce attorneys with a cryptic comment on Instagram.

Author and life coach Jay Shetty took to his Instagram to share a quote from his new book. It reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”

Not only did Bündchen like the post, but she also commented with a praying hand emoji, leading people to believe the quote about inconsistency in relationships resonated with her.

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady have won three Super Bowl rings with the New England Patriots.

Gisele has also made visits to see a holistic healer amid the rumored divorce trouble. Meanwhile, Brady played against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared his version of a “perfect night” after his win.

Brady originally announced that he was retiring from the NFL after 22 seasons on Feb. 1. However, just 40 days later, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback announced he actually was not retiring.

Bündchen expressed her concern about Brady returning to football in a recent interview with Elle magazine.

“Obviously, I have my concerns – this is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present,” she told the outlet.

“I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.