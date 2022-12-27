The more tight end Rob Gronkowski insisted he was done with football, the less his agent believed it. It appears that, in 2023, Drew Rosenhaus could be proven right.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Gronk could return in 2023.

Gronk tweeted “I’m bored” in recent days. A couple of teams reached out about a possibility unretirement in 2022. The Buccaneers actually had been talking to him for a while.

The door is open for ’23, per Rapoport. And that could mean Gronk be will reunited once again with Tom Brady, if Brady plays for a new team next year.

After playing for the Patriots from 2010 through 2018, Gronk retired for 2019. He played for the Bucs in 2020 and 2021. He turns 34 on May 14.

Report: Rob Gronkowski could return in 2023, reunite with Tom Brady originally appeared on Pro Football Talk