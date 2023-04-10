Rob Corddry Joins ‘JumpStart’; Glynn Turman To Guest Star In CBS Pilot – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Rob Corddry is set as a lead opposite Terry Crews and Ryan Michelle Bathé in JumpStart, CBS’ multi-camera comedy pilot based on Robb Armstrong’s long-running comic strip, from Aaron Kaplan’s Kapital Entertainment, Wendi Trilling’s TrillTV and CBS Studios. He rounds out the series regular cast of the pilot, which Glynn Turman has joined as a guest star in a recurring role.

JumpStart, whose pilot was written by Wayne Conley and will be directed by Phill Lewis, is set in Philadelphia and follows Joseph L. Cobb (Crews), a cop, his wife Marcy (Bathé), a nurse, and Joe’s partner Crunchy (Corddry).

In addition to being Joe’s police partner, Crunchy is his best friend. They’re so inseparable the Cobb children call him “ Uncle Crunchy”. Marcy calls him Joe’s “ hubby”. Crunchy was “woke” long before the word was a thing. He knows when to be serious and when to be seriously funny.

Turman plays Joe’s “Pop” Frank, who is retired from the force now, but still has more “ street cred” than his son. Even cons and ex-cons that Frank once arrested still respect and admire him. He gets Christmas cards from one of them! Frank knows he’s set a very high bar for Joe, and believes that someday Joe will surpass it… but probably not today.

JumpStart reunites Corddry with Kapital and CBS/CBS Studios; he was a series regular on the network’s 2019 comedy series The Unicorn, which ran for two seasons. This also marks a reunion for Turman and Kapital following the actor’s role as Emmett Till’s great-uncle Mose Wright in the company’s ABC limited series The Women of the Movement.

Conley executive produces JumpStart with Crews, Kaplan and Melanie Frankel of Kapital Entertainment, Trilling for TrillTV, Andrews McMeel Entertainment’s Bridget McMeel and Troy Zien. Armstrong serves as co-executive producer. Lewis is an executive producer on the pilot only. CBS Studios is the studio.

Four-time Emmy winner Corddry is best known for his work on Adult Swim’s satirical comedy series Childrens Hospital, which he created, executive produced, and starred in. It spawned spinoff series Medical Police, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Corddry also was one of the co-hosts of Top Gear America and was recently seen in the movies 80 For Brady and The Donor Party. He hosts the podcast Amy Always Wins, set for debut this spring. Corddry is repped by WME and Sechel.

Turman recently wrapped filming Netflix’s Rustin, the biopic on the Civil Rights icon which sees the actor reunite with former Ma Rainey co-star Colman Domingo and director George C. Wolfe in the first narrative film for the Obamas’ Higher Ground production company. He also has roles in such upcoming series as Hulu’s Black Cake, Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians, and Apple TV+s The Big Cigar.