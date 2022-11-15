Road-raging Utah man points gun at driver only to find out it’s a cop

A road-raging Utah man was busted after he pointed a gun at a driver who turned out to be a police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

Taylor Ray Bradley, 29, was driving just outside of Salt Lake City around 11:45 a.m. on Monday when a truck in front of him signaled to turn. Infuriated, Bradley began tailgating the driver, according to an affidavit obtained by KSL.

Bradley then pulled alongside the truck and “began yelling profanities and proceeded to point what appears to be a small silver firearm” at the driver, according to the affidavit.

The truck driver — a sergeant with the Granite School District Police Department driving an unmarked cop car — proceeded to turn on his lights and pull Bradley over.

Bradley was cuffed and the officer found the handgun stuffed into the passenger seat cushion.

A Utah man was arrested for pointing a gun at a police officer on the road. Getty Images

In the affidavit, officers wrote that Bradley “displays signs of an individual who could potentially put the public and other motor vehicle operators at risk for road rage incidents,” KSL reported.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of aggravated assault and threatening to use a weapon in a fight.