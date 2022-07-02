Road rage driver fired 14 shots at man trying to pass him on busy metro highway, deputies say

A suspect is in custody after deputies say he shot someone twice during a road rage shooting Thursday night.

Cherokee County sheriff’s deputies responded to Highway 92 at Woodstock Road just after 7 p.m.

Deputies said a Woodstock police officer witnessed the incident and conducted a traffic stop leading them to arrest the alleged shooter.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 61-year-old Wade McEwan of Acworth.

Investigators said McEwan blocked 25-year-old Jason Daxon from passing him on Highway 92 several times.

McEwan started to fire his gun at Daxon, who turned around and went the opposite direction. Deputies said McEwan kept firing at Daxon’s car and shot at least 14 rounds.

Two of them hit Daxon, who was able to pull off near a local business. Daxon was transported to a local hospital conscious and alert. He is expected to survive.

McEwan is charged with aggravated assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.

