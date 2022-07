NASCAR.com

Elliott sneaks past Briscoe late to earn Busch Light Pole at Road America

Nearing the final buzzer, Chase Elliott edged out Chase Briscoe on his final lap of qualifying to earn the Busch Light Pole Award for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Road America (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Early on, Briscoe had the hot hand, setting the tone in both of Saturday’s […]