The Republican National Committee is on track to approve a resolution censuring GOP Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for their involvement with the House select committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot.

The resolution was approved by an RNC committee Thursday and is expected to be taken up and approved by the full membership during its winter meeting Friday, according to Politico.

“This is not about them being anti-Trump,” Harmeet Dhillon, RNC national committeeperson from California, told the outlet. “There are plenty of other people in the party who are anti-Trump whose names don’t appear in the resolution. These two took specific action to defy party leadership.”

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel is among those who support censure of the two lawmakers, Dhillon revealed.

Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Kinzinger (R-Ill.) are the only Republicans sitting on the nine-person committee set up by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Both slammed the RNC’s move and defended their decision to investigate former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“I have no regrets about my decision to uphold my oath of office and defend the Constitution. I will continue to focus my efforts on standing for truth and working to fight the political matrix that’s led us to where we find ourselves today,” Kinzinger tweeted.

Former President Donald Trump has repeatedly slammed Cheney, Kinzinger and the committee investigating the riot. Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

“The leaders of the Republican Party have made themselves willing hostages to a man who admits he tried to overturn a presidential election and suggests he would pardon Jan. 6 defendants, some of whom have been charged with seditious conspiracy,” Cheney said, slamming those loyal to Trump.

“I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump. History will be their judge. I will never stop fighting for our constitutional republic. No matter what.”

The censure resolution stops short of expelling Cheney and Kinzinger from the House Republican conference, a move some members of the right-wing Freedom Caucus had endorsed.

In May last year, Cheney was removed from her spot as the third-ranking Republican in the House over her vote to impeach Trump for inciting the riot. Three months earlier, she was censured by Wyoming’s Republican Party.

In November, her state’s GOP voted 31-29 to no longer recognize her as a member over her repeated criticism of the 45th president.

Some Republicans have questioned the RNC’s move, with Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) tweeting late Thursday, “The RNC is censuring Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger because they are trying to find out what happened on January 6th – HUH?”

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), McDaniel’s uncle, tweeted harsher condemnation Friday morning.

“Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol,” he wrote. “Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so comes at great personal cost.”

Trump has repeatedly slammed Cheney, Kinzinger and the committee investigating the riot, urging its members to instead investigate the election and former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to uphold the results.

Sen. Romney admitted Cheney and Kinzinger’s decision to appear on the committee “comes at great personal cost.” Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The 45th president has labeled the panel the “Unselect Committee,” and on Thursday had further choice words for it.

“Why isn’t the corrupt Unselect Committee of political hacks and highly partisan sleazebags in Washington investigating the massive voter fraud and irregularities that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election, rather than spending all of its time investigating those who were protesting its result?” he said in a statement released by his Save America PAC. “It was the Crime of the Century! Large-scale proof of fraud and serious irregularities exist all over the place.”

The RNC did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.