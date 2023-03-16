RJ Mitte Movie ‘The Unseen’ Sets Release Date With Gravitas Ventures – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has picked up North American rights to the RJ Mitte-led supernatural thriller The Unseen, marking the first feature from neurodiverse multihyphenate Jennifer A. Goodman. Pic is slated for release in theaters and on demand via the Anthem Sports & Entertainment Company on June 30th.

The film directed by Vincent Shade watches as a law student (Mitte) finds himself losing his mind in a twisted web of murder and deceit brought on by a dark force from his past. Goodman stars in the pic based on her own script and produced under her Lakefront Pictures banner, alongside co-founder Ryan Atkins.

Mitte, Shade, Jordan Ancel and Evan J. Cholfin also produced, with Christian Stolte (Chicago Fire), William Mark McCullough (The Walking Dead), Sue Cremin (FBI), Candice Rose (Stranger Things), Kimberly Michelle Vaughn (Empire), Ava Bianchi and Rebekah Kennedy (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit) rounding out the cast.

“As a person on the autism spectrum who has struggled throughout my life, I am honored to be able to bring this film to a large audience,” said Goodman, “supporting people whose voices may go unheard through my work and to open up peoples’ perspectives to a whole universe of creativity.”

Offered pic’s director-producer Shade: “What fascinates me in The Unseen is the corrosive nature of secrets. We explore this through the tortured turmoil within our protagonist Tommy, portrayed with layered depth by RJ Mitte, and as all our characters uncover dangerous truths. I am truly honored to work with such a dedicated cast and crew, who together as a team, were able to bring that excitement to the screen.”

“Gravitas is excited to bring The Unseen to North American audiences in theaters and on Video on Demand Platforms this summer,” added Acquisitions Coordinator Mackenzie Maguire. “RJ Mitte delivers a thrilling performance in this exciting and captivating film, only elevated by Goodman’s fantastic script.”

Maguire negotiated the deal for The Unseen on behalf of Gravitas, with Adam Mehr of McCathern Law, as well as Goodman and Atkins on behalf of Lakefront Pictures.