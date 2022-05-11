Rivian’s Earnings Missed Forecasts. Why the Stock Is Up.

Text size





Electric-truck startup

Rivian Automotive



reported first-quarter earnings that missed estimates. Shares are up anyway because the report was better than feared and cash operating expenses decline compared with the fourth quarter number.

Wednesday evening, Rivian (ticker: RIVN) reported a per share loss of $1.77 and an operating loss of $1.6 billion on $95 million in sales. Wall Street was looking for a per share loss of about $1.45 and an operating loss of $1.5 billion from about $131 million in sales.

It’s a miss, but guidance was unchanged. The company still expect to deliver about 25,000 vehicles in 2022. What’s more, Rivian produced 2,553 vehicles in the quarter. Rivian delivered 909 electric trucks in the fourth quarter of the year.

Operating expenses, net of stock based compensation which can fluctuate from quarter to quarter, came in at roughly $760 million. Rivian spent about $840 million in the fourth quarter on a comparable basis.

The company ended the quarter with about 90,000 reservations and almost $17 billion in cash. It went through, very roughly, $1 billion less cash than forecast.

Rivian didn’t change its outlook for spending either. Capital spending is still forecast to be roughly $2.6 billion in 2022. Operating expenses are projected to come in at about $4.8 billion.

Shares were up about 5.5% in after hours trading, shortly after the results were released. Shares closed down 9.6% at $20.60 in regular trading. The S&P 500 and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

fell about 1.7% and 1%, respectively.

Coming into the earnings report, investors were desperate for good news because shares have been pummeled in recent weeks. Coming into Wednesday trading, shares were down about 78% year to date and off about 87% from an all-time high of almost $180.

It’s been a perfect storm for the startup. It’s been hit by the broader selloff in richly valued high-growth stocks. The



Nasdaq Composite

is down about 27% year to date.

Rivian stock has also been hit by Rivian-specific issues. The company’s 2022 production outlook disappointed investors back in March and the end of the initial public offering lockup on insiders selling shares has been a recent overhang for the price.

The IPO lockup expired on May 9. Shares declined about 26% in the month leading up to the expiration. The Nasdaq dropped 11% over the same span. The S&P 500 dropped 8%.

Options markets show that investors should expect significant volatility after earnings. Rivian stock was expected to move roughly 20%, up or down, following the report. Shares dropped about 8% and 10% after the company’s past two quarterly reports.

(Rivian’s IPO was Nov. 9. The first quarter of 2022 is the company’s third quarterly report as a publicly traded company).

Management has scheduled a conference call for 5 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the results.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]