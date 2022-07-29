Rivian Was Responsible for Amazon’s Loss. The Market Was Ready This Time.

Text size





Amazon.com



lost money in the second quarter of 2022.

Rivian Automotive



was the reason, again.

Rivian



(ticker: RIVN) has tanked

Amazon



(AMZN) earnings before, with the declining value of Amazon’s Rivian shares hitting Amazon results back in the first quarter too. The big first-quarter charge might have even contributed to Amazon stock’s big post-earnings decline back in April.

Amazon owns almost 163 million shares of Rivian, or about 18% of the stock outstanding. Rivian stock dropped from $50.24 at the end of the first quarter to $25.74 at the end of the second, resulting in a $3.9 billion pretax valuation loss on its Rivian holdings—and causing Amazon to report a net loss of $2 billion.

Investors seem to be getting the Rivian accounting impact on the e-commerce giant though. When Amazon recognized a $7.6 billion loss on its Rivian stake in the first quarter. That seemed to surprise investors, as Amazon shares dropped about 14% after those results were released (investors were also disappointed with slowing online sales and higher costs. Not this time. Amazon stock is up about 12% in after-hours trading, shortly after second-quarter results were released.

Excluding Rivian, Amazon reported earnings of 10 cents a share, lower than the 13 cents analyst were projecting. But sales exceeded Street expectations and the company’s own guidance.

Through Wednesday trading, Amazon stock is down about 27%. Rivian shares are off about 67%, while the



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

are down about 15% and 10%, respectively.

