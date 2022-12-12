Billionaire George Soros Punishes Rivian

Rivian Suffers a Huge Setback in Battle Against Tesla

It’s an announcement that is somewhat like a thunderbolt in the automotive industry.

Three months ago, Rivian, which aims to challenge Tesla in the race for electric vehicles, announced with fanfare a partnership with Mercedes-Benz  (DMLRY)  to manufacture electric vans in Europe. 

For Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Free Report, it was a key partnership as the company encountered difficulties in increasing its production capacities. Rivian is burning a lot of cash and is facing rising costs due in particular to soaring prices for raw materials and other logistics costs.