Prices for some Rivian vehicles and trim levels are rising up to 20%.

Prices for new electric vehicles from electric truck maker





Rivian Automotive



are rising to help the start-up offset higher costs. The direction of all car prices has been up in recent months, so a hike from another auto maker doesn’t seem like a surprise. Investors are reacting with nervousness anyway.

Rivian shares (ticker: RIVN) were falling more than 10%, at $55.54, in early trading Wednesday. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

were up 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.