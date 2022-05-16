Rivian Stock Is Dropping Again as Ford Keeps Selling

Text size





Ford Motor

,

an early investor in

Rivian Automotive

,

is selling some of its stake months after the electric-truck company went public. That could mean volatility for

Rivian



investors, but the effect of any sales should fade as

Ford

’s

stake gets smaller.

That would be a welcome reprieve for Rivian (ticker: RIVN) shareholders. It would allow them to focus more on other issues facing the auto industry such as rising battery costs and supply-chain snarls, not to mention the company’s effort to ramp up production.

Ford (F) sold another 7 million shares of Rivian on Friday at an average price of $26.88. It has about 87 million shares of Rivian left, after selling 8 million shares on May 9, the day a lockup prohibiting insider sales of the company expired following its initial public offering.

Investors had been concerned about the end of the IPO lockup. The stock fell about 26% over the month coming into the expiration, losing 21% on May 9 as Ford sold. Shares rallied later in the week, closing down about 7% at $26.70.

The shares were down about 6% in morning trading Monday. The



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

were off about 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively. Ford stock had fallen 3.5%.

Amazon.com



(AZMN), the other significant corporate investor in the start-up, hasn’t sold. The company, of course, isn’t disclosing its plans, but reiterated a prior comment in an emailed statement to Barron’s Monday: “Rivian is an important partner for Amazon, and we are excited about the future. Putting 100,000 electric delivery vehicles on the road by 2030 is no small feat, and we remain committed to working with Rivian to make it a reality.”

Amazon purchased 100,000 of Rivian’s all electric delivery vans. Deliveries of the vans have begun.

The market hasn’t been kind to companies that need external funding to grow. Rivian has a cash pile of almost $17 billion, but it is expected to burn through roughly $7 billion in 2022. Shares are down about 76% so far this year as investors have fled high-growth, start-up stocks.

Key to getting them back on board will be higher deliveries. Rivian expects to deliver about 25,000 vehicles in 2022. It delivered about 1,200 in the first quarter of 2022, so shipments need to ramp up. Both analysts and management expect production to rise. Output of about 2,500 trucks for the quarter was in line with Wall Street estimates.

Write to Al Root at [email protected]