Rivian Stock: EV Startup Shifting Into High Gear For 2022

Electric-vehicle startup Rivian (RIVN) has had a lot to celebrate this year. The U.S.-based maker was the first to bring to market an all-electric pickup, the R1T, which was named MotorTrend Truck of The Year for 2022. Meanwhile, Rivian stock’s IPO on Nov. 9 was the largest of 2021. But its first post-IPO report delivered a dose of reality to investors. Rivian reported a huge loss, amid slim production.







Still, Amazon (AMZN)-backed Rivian aims to ramp up production in 2022. And it’s taking a full-speed-ahead approach to expansion, even as one Wall Street analyst seems to suggest: What’s the rush?

Meanwhile, Rivian got an early head start in electric pickups, but faces competition from General Motors (GM), Ford Motor (F) and eventually Tesla (TSLA).

Rivian Losses Pile Up

Rivian posted a $12.21 per-share loss for the third quarter, while sales reached nearly $1 million. The results were in line with company views. However, the loss was much wider than consensus analyst estimates.

To be sure, with the IPO being so recent, share counts could be volatile. The per-share loss is calculated from a base count of 101 million shares. Rivian has roughly 1 million fully diluted shares outstanding currently.

Rivian currently makes three electric vehicles at its Normal, Ill., plant; The R1T pickup, the R1S seven-seat SUV and the EDV 700 delivery van. In early 2022, Rivian plans to complete certification of the EDV 500, which is both narrower and shorter than the EDV 700.

It is also focusing on building a charging network in the nation’s state parks, as part of its efforts to encourage conservation and appeal to environmentally conscious adventure consumers. Rivian already has agreements with Tennessee and Colorado.

Slim Production, But Cash-Rich

As of Dec. 16, Rivian had produced 652 R1 vehicles and delivered 386 of these, including the production sale of its first two recently certified R1S vehicles.

It has a backlog of 71,000 preorders. Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas said that figure “seems to have come in on the low-end of expectations based on investor conversations.”

CFRA Research analyst Garrett Nelson appears more optimistic. Following a steep sell-off over the past month, Nelson raised his rating of RIVN stock to Buy as Rivian “confirmed stronger-than-expected demand and a balance sheet flush with cash.”

Rivian ended the quarter with around $5 billion in cash. However, Rivian has access to around $20 billion cash from its IPO.

Amazon has ordered 100,000 of its EDVs. Rivian says it expects to begin delivery of the electric vans to Amazon before the end of 2021.

These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

Rivian Stock: Ramp-Up Challenges

However, the production ramp up has been difficult so far, even as Rivian plans to boost output at its Normal plant from 150,000 units to 200,000 units annually.

CEO R.J. Scaringe said in an earnings call with investors that he expected to produce “a few hundred vehicles short of our initial 1,200 vehicle production target” for 2021.

“Launching and ramping production of three different vehicles within a few months is an incredibly tough challenge,” Scaringe said. “This production ramp requires a simultaneous ramp of our supply chain, hiring and training of our production workforce, equipment bring-up, and rapid iteration through production quality loops. These challenges have been exacerbated given the state of our global supply chain, tight labor market, and of course, the complications from Covid.”

Scaringe said on the Q3 earnings call that any new orders will likely not be filled until 2023.

Georgia Plant

Nevertheless, in anticipation of growing demand, Rivian announced it was breaking ground on a facility near Atlanta in Summer 2022. The facility will eventually produce 400,000 annual units and employ more than 7,500 at peak production.

Morgan Stanley’s Jonas, who has an overweight rating on RIVN stock and a price target of $147, seemed to question the move in the earnings call.

“On the capacity expansion, I thought the idea was to ramp up Normal first, see everything that works and what doesn’t work, and then use those learnings to optimize the selection in the architecture of your second plant. So why expand so soon?” Jonas asked.

Scaringe replied by explaining that Rivian vehicle architecture is “capable of not only running more than one program and launching more than one program at once, but also to have those vast feedback loops between the different programs.”

He added: “We need to get started on construction because it’s two years down the line. Expansion is key.”

Rivian reportedly also plans to open a plant in Europe to start building vehicles by the end of 2023. A site in the U.K. is also possible, as well as locations in continental Europe.

On Dec. 3, The Financial Times reported that the U.K. was offering Rivian more than 1 billion British pounds — $1.32 billion — to build a plant in Somerset. The 635-acre site could be used for battery production, car assembly or both if the plans are approved, the report said.

Rivian R1T Pickup Rivals

While Rivian beat out Tesla and other automakers in bringing the first all-electric pickup truck to market, it’s still a long way from establishing itself as the dominant electric-truck maker.

Tesla Cybertruck production has been pushed back to late 2022, with volume output not seen until 2023. General Motors has just started deliveries of its luxury Hummer EV, while the more-affordable Ford F-150 Lightning is due by late spring 2022. Other EV pickups, including GM’s Silverado, are likely due in 2023.

Tesla Still In Pole Position; 2022 Pivotal Year For EV Giant

Rivian R1S

Production has begun on Rivian’s SUV, with deliveries originally slated for December. The first two rolled off the assembly line recently, and sold to Rivian management.

But ramp-up and true customer deliveries are delayed to spring, around the same time GM is expected to roll out the upscale Cadillac Lyriq. Both SUVs will compete with Tesla Model X.

Rivian CEO Scaringe said adding the R1S to the R1T assembly line so soon after beginning production on the pickup “proved to be more challenging than we had anticipated.”

Rivian Electric Delivery Vans

Amazon is Rivian’s first and only EDV customer so far. Amazon has an exclusive deal with Rivian for at least four years, after which it has a right of first refusal for two more years. However, Rivian recently said it will begin taking orders for EDVs in 2022 for deliveries in 2023.

“Amazon represents such a large customer or such a large pool of demand for us,” Scaringe said. “And as a result, we’re very focused on making sure that we deliver to their needs and they’re not only the largest player within the last mile space, but they’re also the most rapidly electrifying. So it’s really critical that we do not starve them of vehicles.” Rivian’s electric vans will compete with the Ford E-Transit and GM’s BrightDrop. The E-Transit is still in a pilot-program stage. E-Transit production will begin later this year, with vehicles arriving at dealerships in early 2022, according to a Ford statement. Meanwhile, earlier this month FedEx (FDX) received its first five of 500 BrightDrop vans it ordered. FedEx had been testing BrightDrop vans for several months.

Still Morgan Stanley’s Jonas says Rivian is “the one” that can challenge Tesla.

“We think the R1T/R1S is the most capable/desirable product in the market for about $80,000,” he wrote in a recent note to clients. “The electric delivery van (EDV) has the potential to dominate the fast growing final mile EV fleet, which has been largely unaddressed by the EV market until now.”

Rivian Stock

Shares plunged 10% Friday, the day after Rivian reported Q3 earnings. Rivian stock has held above its $78 IPO price but hit a post-IPO low recently, according to MarketSmith.

Rivian stock rocketed as high as 179.47 on Nov. 16. Rivian’s Relative Strength Rating sank to 28 out of a best-possible 99, after the earnings report Friday. Its Composite Rating is 28.

Meanwhile, Tesla stock also is under pressure as CEO Elon Musk unloads millions of shares. Shares are well off their 1243.49 high. Tesla stock is trading below its 50-day line.

Tesla Vs. BYD: Which Booming EV Giant Is The Better Buy?

EV Credits

President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion spending bill would have boosted EV tax credits from $7,500 to up to $12,500 and allowed Tesla and GM back into the fold. However, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., stated on Dec. 19 that he would not vote in favor of the House version.

That could be seen as an advantage for Rivian in the short term.

As a newcomer, Rivian is eligible for the existing $7,500 EV credit for its first 200,000 vehicles. That means Rivian will likely be in the program into at least part of 2023, even including its delivery vans. Meanwhile, Tesla and GM are not eligible. Ford is eligible, but possibly not after 2022.

There’s still a strong chance that the Build Back Better legislation, with new EV credits, will ultimately pass sometime in 2022. But it’s less of a sure thing.

Rivian management did not provide comments on deliveries or production for fiscal 2022. Analyst Jonas is expecting 18,000 consumer and 12,000 commercial units in 2022. Views are for 235,000 consumer and 85,000 commercial units in 2025.

Jonas said in a note to clients on Dec. 17 that it seems Rivian has its sights set on being a very large auto/transportation platform company — perhaps even larger than anticipated.

“At the same time, we would encourage investors to keep expectations on ramp and production well managed for the next 12 months at least,” he cautioned.

Follow Adelia Cellini Linecker on Twitter @IBD_Adelia.

