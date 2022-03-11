Rivian Makes an Unexpected Gift to Tesla, Ford and GM

Things aren’t working out so well for Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report  these days.

The young manufacturer of electric vehicles seems to be experiencing a series of slips that never ends. It is enough to make you wonder if it will stop anytime soon as the environment seems to darken for the automotive industry as a whole. 

Supply chains that were already disrupted by the pandemic are further disrupted with the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Added to this is the recent surge in commodity prices in line with the rise in crude oil prices. 

