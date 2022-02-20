The Hamden Journal

Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

In the world of fencing, when a fencer moves too far back to avoid danger, they end up with their back to the wall. 

So they have no other choice but to face their adversary. 

This is the situation in which the young manufacturer of electric vehicles Rivian Automotive  (RIVN) – Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report finds itself. The automobile group now knows that it must act and face up to its difficulties after having missed its production targets.

So act. 

Rivian has just made a major change by making an unexpected appointment to a top manufacturing position just as the company is ramping up production at its Normal, Illinois plant and getting ready to start the construction of its second car manufacturing site in Georgia.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.