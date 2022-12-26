Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. 

Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla’s most serious rivals. 

Let’s examine the numbers that tell the nightmare of the Irvine, California-based company. But first, it should be remembered that Rivian produces the R1S SUV, the R1T pickup/truck and the EDV commercial van.

Rivian  (RIVN) – Get Free Report stock started the year on Wall Street at $103.69. At the time of writing, Rivian’s stock is trading around $19.14. In one year, the group’s shares have lost 81.5% of their value.