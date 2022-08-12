Rivian, Illumina, Toast, and More Stock Market Movers Friday

Text size





Rivian, the maker of electric trucks, maintained its production estimates for the full year.

Stock futures rose Friday amid more signs that inflation in the U.S. has been cooling, which could allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its moves to slow the economy.

These are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading Friday.

Rivian



(ticker: RIVN), the maker of electric trucks, reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss, but maintained its production estimates for the full year. The stock rose 0.3%.