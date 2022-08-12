Rivian, Illumina, Toast, and More Stock Market Movers Friday

Text size
Stock futures rose Friday amid more signs that inflation in the U.S. has been cooling, which could allow the Federal Reserve to be less aggressive in its moves to slow the economy.
These are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading Friday.
Rivian
(ticker: RIVN), the maker of electric trucks, reported a wider-than-expected second-quarter loss, but maintained its production estimates for the full year. The stock rose 0.3%.
Shares of
Illumina
(ILMN) sank 14.7% after the gene-sequencing company cut its earnings guidance for the full year. Second-quarter adjusted earnings also missed analysts’ estimates.
Some of China’s biggest state-owned companies, including
PetroChina
(PTR),
Sinopec
(SNP), and
China Life Insurance
(LFC) said Friday they will voluntarily delist from U.S. stock exchanges. American depositary receipts of the three companies fell in premarket trading.
Medical equipment maker
ResMed
(RMD) posted fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts. The stock fell 1.3%.
Toast
(TOST), which offers a technology platform for restaurants, rose 12.6% after raising full-year guidance and posting better-than-expected second-quarter results.
Poshmark
(POSH) declined 1.6% after the online marketplace issued a revenue forecast that was weaker than expected.
Joby Aviation
(JOBY), the maker of electric air taxis, rose 1.6% after its loss in the second quarter narrowed from a year earlier.
Commercial space start-up
Rocket Lab
(RKLB) rose 2.4% after its revenue forecast for the third quarter was higher than Wall Street estimates.
Payoneer Global
(PAYO) rose jumped 22.5% after the commerce technology company posted a 34% increase in second-quarter revenue and lifted full-year guidance.
