Rivian Faces Another Key Exec Resignation

Rivian Faces Another Key Exec Resignation

by

After a year of tough losses including the shrinking of of its market cap, Rivian’s  (RIVN) – Get Free Report future appears to be challenging.

Jim Chen, Rivian’s chief lobbyist who worked on state laws to get lawmakers to adopt direct-to-consumer sales by car manufacturers, is leaving the electric vehicle startup, the latest in a string of departures, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Several other senior level executives have also resigned in the past few months, including Rivian’s head of supply chain and general counsel.