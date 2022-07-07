Rivian Cranked Up Production in Second Quarter at Illinois Factory

Rivian Automotive Inc. said it produced 4,401 vehicles in the second quarter, the latest in the electric-vehicle maker’s efforts to overcome parts shortages and production snarls to fulfill orders for waiting customers.

The second-quarter production figures, released Wednesday morning in a regulatory filing, are a sharp increase over the 2,553 vehicles it manufactured in the first three months of 2022. The company also said it delivered 4,467 vehicles to customers, compared with 1,227 vehicles in the previous quarter.