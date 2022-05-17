Rivian CEO Bought Stock in the EV Start-Up. The Shares Are Rising.

Text size





CEO R.J. Scaringe’s recent purchase means he owns about 4.5 million shares of Rivian stock.

Courtesy of Rivian





Rivian

’s

CEO R.J. Scaringe stepped up and bought the dip in his company’s stock, purchasing 41,000 shares of the electric vehicle start-up on Monday.

The purchase, disclosed late Monday, seems to be helping shares Tuesday.

Rivian Automotive



(ticker: RIVN) stock is up about 3.8% in premarket trading.



S&P 500

and



Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures are up about 1.8% and1.5%, respectively.