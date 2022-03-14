Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

Rivian About to Make a Crucial Decision to Solve Its Big Problem

by

It is an understatement to say that Rivian is going through a tough period. 

The young electric-vehicle manufacturer has just poured cold water on investors’ hopes by announcing a pessimistic outlook for 2022. And worse, Rivian did not give the impression that it had solved its biggest problem: how to produce a lot of cars to satisfy growing demand for electric vehicles. 

On the contrary, Rivian said it could produce as many as 50,000 vehicles at its site in Normal, Ill,, but would manufacture only half that number. The company, which produces three vehicles — the R1T electric pickup truck, the R1S electric SUV, and the the RCV electric commercial van — attributed this setback to supply-chain disruptions.

Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.