‘Riverdale’, ‘Nancy Drew’ Final-Season Premieres Set For Spring On The CW – The Hamden Journal

The CW has set spring premiere dates for the final seasons of its Archieverse drama Riverdale and YA sleuth series Nancy Drew.

Fronted by KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and Cole Sprouse, Riverdale‘s swan-song Season 7 will bow at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, following a new episode of The Flash. The Kennedy McMann-led Nancy Drew begins its fourth and last season at 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31.

The network also today said that both series will wrap their runs on the same night, with the finales airing back-to-back Wednesday, August 23.

Riverdale returns with a time warp. Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950s. Read the full-season synopsis below.

Meanwhile, McMann’s Nancy Drew launches a new investigation in Season 4 to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen — or possibly have risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. A more detailed synopsis also is below.

Riverdale hails from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Television Studios, with executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Jon Goldwater. Nancy Drew is from CBS Studios in association with Fake Empire, and its EPs are Noga Landau, Melinda Hsu Taylor, Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage, Lis Rowinski, Alex Taub, Larry Teng and S. Lily Hui.

Here are the full description for the respective final seasons of Riverdale and Nancy Drew, per The CW:

The seventh season of Riverdale goes where no season of Riverdale has dared to go before—the 1950s! Picking up where last season ended, Jughead Jones (Sprouse) finds himself trapped in the 1950s. He has no idea how he got there, nor how to get back to the present. His friends are no help, as they are living seemingly authentic lives, similar to their classic Archie Comics counterparts, unaware that they’ve ever been anywhere but the 1950s. Archie Andrews (Apa) is the classic all-American teen, coming of age, getting into trouble, and learning life-lessons; Betty Cooper (Reinhart) is the girl next door, starting to question everything about her perfect life—including her controlling mother Alice (Madchen Amick); Veronica Lodge (Mendes) is a Hollywood starlet who moved to Riverdale under mysterious circumstances; Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) is the Queen Bee with a withering wit and a secret longing; Toni Topaz (Vanessa Morgan) is an activist fighting for the Black students of recently integrated Riverdale High; Kevin Keller (Casey Cott) is a “square” crooner wrestling with his sexual identity; Reggie Mantle (Charles Melton) is a basketball star from farm country; and Fangs Fogarty (Drew Ray Tanner) is a greaser who’s destined to be an Elvis-type star. It isn’t until Jughead is visited by Tabitha Tate (Erinn Westbrook)—Riverdale’s Guardian Angel—that he learns the cosmic truth about their predicament. Will Jughead and the gang be able to return to the present? Or will our characters be trapped in the 1950s forever? And, if so…is that such a bad thing?

Season 4 of Nancy Drew begins as Nancy launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay’s cemetery that have been dug up and stolen—or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town’s past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace, the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson’s newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace—whose own heart may also be tempted by a new relationship. Nancy’s exploits this season will bring the Drew Crew numerous standalone cases, stunning twists, humor, and unexpected romances as they are drawn into a season-long mystery unlike any they have had to solve before. When Nancy’s efforts to protect her seaside hometown from the sins of its past backfire, she must do the unthinkable to save her friends from both the supernatural and earthbound threats coming for them—and it could cost her everything, and everyone, she’s ever loved.